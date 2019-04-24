Donald Trump meets Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after fuming over discrimination

Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey met with Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday, the same day the president tweeted that Congress should \u201cget involved\u201d in a battle against \u201cdiscriminatory\u201d practices by the social media company. Trump tweeted that he had a \u201cgreat meeting\u201d with Dorsey and that he wants to keep an \u201copen dialogue\u201d with the tech executive. \u201cThank you for the time,\u201d Dorsey said in a tweeted response. \u201cTwitter is here to serve the entire public conversation, and we intend to make it healthier and more civil. Thanks for the discussion about that.\u201d In a series of tweets earlier in the day, Trump said it was \u201cso true\u201d that he was the best thing to happen to the company, but that Twitter doesn\u2019t \u201ctreat me well as a Republican.\u201d The president complained that his follower count would be \u201cmuch higher\u201d if Twitter \u201cwasn\u2019t playing their political games.\u201d \u201cNo wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should,\u201d he said. As of Tuesday morning, Trump had 59.9 million Twitter followers, making him the 13th most-tracked user on the social media network behind individuals including former President Barack Obama and singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. But the president has repeatedly voiced his displeasure with an effort by Twitter last year to remove tens of millions of suspicious accounts, with the company saying it was trying to help combat manipulative and abusive content by deleting fake profiles. The president lost hundreds of thousands of followers in the purge, but so did many of the company\u2019s most-visible users, including Dorsey, who said he lost about 200,000 followers as part of the initiative. \u201cJack had a constructive meeting with the president of the United States today at the president\u2019s invitation,\u201d a Twitter representative said. \u201cThey discussed Twitter\u2019s commitment to protecting the health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections and efforts underway to respond to the opioid crisis.\u201d Dorsey told lawmakers last September that the company wasn\u2019t biased and that there were technical explanations for each example that Republicans had raised to press their case of political bias. And Twitter said Tuesday that about 38 percent of abusive content is now being found through technology and flagged for human review, up from none last year. \u201cWe are taking a more proactive approach to reducing abuse and its effects on Twitter,\u201d Dorsey said Tuesday in a statement. \u201cWe are reducing the burden on victims and, where possible, taking action before abuse is reported." The meeting between Trump and Dorsey was reported earlier by Motherboard.