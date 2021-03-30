  • MORE MARKET STATS

Donald Trump is building his own social media platform after Twitter ban and it is coming in three to four months

By: |
March 30, 2021 5:40 PM

On this platform, the former president's message of America First will be affirmed for everybody and built as a campaign, Corey Lewandowski said

donald trump, trump social media app, trump banned on twitter, social media for Trump fans, Corey Lewandowski , Jason Miller, ParlerTrump to bring his own social media platform

Former US President Donald Trump is bringing his own social media platform and the site is expected to debut in the next three to four months. The news was announced by his former social media adviser and campaign manager. Trump has been banned from Twitter and other major social media platforms.

On this platform, the president’s message of America First will be affirmed for everybody and built as a campaign, Corey Lewandowski said on the Newsmax TV network’s “Saturday Agenda.”. The portal will also give platform to other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without the fear of their comments being pulled down, he added.

Earlier Trump who was banned from social media platforms like Twitter after the US Capitol Riots incident in a March 22 podcast said he is working on bringing his own social-media platform for him to communicate and his fans and more details will be revealed soon. “You will be hearing out soon” Trump said in Fox News podcase “The Truth” hosted by Lisa Boothe.

A week ago, Trump’s adviser Jason Miller had also mentioned of Trump returning to social media with his own platform in about two to three months.

The real deal, however, will be to make the app available on App Store. Earlier a microblogging site Parler was taken down from App store after it was accused of promoting hate speech and hosting content linked to the violence at January 6 US Capitol riots.

