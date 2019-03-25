Donald Trump blasts social media firms, yet opposes breaking them up

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 7:58 AM

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t support the breakup of large technology companies proposed by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, even as he accuses social media companies of acting against Republicans.

Donald Trump blasts social media firms, yet opposes breaking them upDonald Trump blasts social media firms, yet opposes breaking them up

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t support the breakup of large technology companies proposed by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, even as he accuses social media companies of acting against Republicans.

“I don’t like the concept of it,” Trump said in an interview aired on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” on Friday.

“I hate the concept of regulation on media,” Trump said. “I really would like everybody to be free, but they don’t treat us the same way as they treat liberal Democrats and others.”

Tech giants are facing mounting bipartisan backlash after outrage over the failure of Facebook Inc., YouTube Inc. and Twitter Inc. to swiftly remove video of the New Zealand mosque massacre. Trump accused Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter on Tuesday of favoring content from Democrats and blocking material from some Republicans.

Warren of Massachusetts, a Democratic presidential candidate, has complained Facebook has too much power and proposed splitting up large technology companies. That proposal won her a rare retweet from conservative Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Donald Trump blasts social media firms, yet opposes breaking them up
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition