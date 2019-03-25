Donald Trump blasts social media firms, yet opposes breaking them up

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t support the breakup of large technology companies proposed by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, even as he accuses social media companies of acting against Republicans.

“I don’t like the concept of it,” Trump said in an interview aired on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” on Friday.

“I hate the concept of regulation on media,” Trump said. “I really would like everybody to be free, but they don’t treat us the same way as they treat liberal Democrats and others.”

Tech giants are facing mounting bipartisan backlash after outrage over the failure of Facebook Inc., YouTube Inc. and Twitter Inc. to swiftly remove video of the New Zealand mosque massacre. Trump accused Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter on Tuesday of favoring content from Democrats and blocking material from some Republicans.

Warren of Massachusetts, a Democratic presidential candidate, has complained Facebook has too much power and proposed splitting up large technology companies. That proposal won her a rare retweet from conservative Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz.