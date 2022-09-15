Documenting lives online: Honour your loved ones with a QR code gravestone

By Mehab Qureshi

When someone has passed on, it’s natural for friends and family to want to think of ways to remember them. In a world where social media is now the norm rather than the exception, this can feel like an extra challenge.

Pune-based IT professional Akshay Balkrishna, 24, is honouring the memory of his great-grandfather with the help of a QR code. “It gives me immense pleasure to document the life of my great- grandfather who passed away after completing 103 years-old. He witnessed the era of India getting independence to Covid-19 pandemic. He survived it all.”

With so many people documenting their lives online, it’s rare that someone won’t be found on any of those sites if they are famous or just a friend of yours. Perhaps one of the most common ways to commemorate someone who has passed away is by placing their final resting place somewhere public. This could be in a graveyard or even just in your backyard if you have enough space. Either way, there are some great ways to keep them with you wherever you go by using QR codes for headstones or tombstones as part of your final arrangements.

Let’s start with the basics. A QR code is a two-dimensional barcode that is designed to be read by machines. What does that actually mean? Essentially, QR codes can be scanned by smartphones and computers, which means that they can be used for a whole range of different applications. Generally speaking, QR codes are used to connect people to online content that they would otherwise not be able to see. This can include information such as web addresses or even videos. QR codes are an incredibly useful and widely used tool, although they aren’t a new concept. They have been around since the 1980s, although only recently have they started to become more widely used.

You can make your QR codes using free tools like QR Code Generator and QrCodely. You can also buy ready-made QR codes off the internet. “Just remember don’t use your real phone number as the code’s URL. This will cause you problems when you’re trying to access your website on a different device. Instead, use an email address or an anonymous unique identifier like UUID (Universally Unique Identifier),”said Sourajeet Majumder, a cyber security expert.

There are so many ways that a QR code can help with headstones or tombstones. A QR code works as a great way to show people that you care about the identity of the deceased person. It can be a great way to show that their identity is important to you and that you want to make sure that their memory lives on.

“It is a great way to engage with people that are walking past your final resting place. This can be a great way to show them respect for the person who is buried there without having to have a conversation with them,” said Maneesh Waikule, 32, who also created a QR-based sticker in the loving memory of his grandmother.

QR codes can provide information about the person buried in that place. This can be their name, their age when they passed away, and even a short story about them. You could also choose to provide information about the people who are responsible for the headstone or tombstone. This can be a great way to share some extra information.

QR code can also be used as a memory trigger. This means that when someone scans your code they are reminded of a certain person or event. This can be a great way to keep your loved one’s memory alive. There are a couple of different types of QR codes for headstones or tombstones, so let’s explore those now.

A text-only QR code is ideal if you don’t have any images to link to a page with. It’s simple, but can be effective. You could put a message such as “Rest in Peace”, or perhaps a short poem or quote.

If you have images or pictures that you’d like to display on your QR code, then they can be used in the same way as a text-only QR code. This can be a great way to display pictures of loved ones alongside a headstone or a tombstone. You could even use it to show pictures of family members that are currently alive. This could be a great way for future generations to see what their ancestors looked like.

