Do you know the current value of Pokémon Go maker Niantic? It’s worth millions; check here

Niantic Inc, the maker of the popular game Pokémon Go, is now worth shy of $4 billion after the company raised a round of venture capital worth $200 million. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the San Francisco-based company raised $200 million last year, for a valuation of around $2.7 billion. This suggests the investors have a high opinion about Niantic Inc, even after the Pokemon Go craze cooled off among gamers.

The Pokémon Go is still among one of the top 200 downloaded applications in the US. However, it is not dominating the chart as it did two years ago.

When Pokémon Go was launched, the craze around the game spiked Nintendo’s stock price so high that the company had to remind investors that, though it owns about a third of The Pokémon Company, which licensed Pokémon Go, neither did it produce the game nor did it really receive a big financial gain from it. Investors responded to the company by dropping its stock price, in a single day, the most since 1990.

Earlier during the year, Epic Games was one such company which stood at the $4 billion worth,***. However, at the end of October, another round of funding took the Fortnite maker to $15 billion. Epic Games was reportedly worth $660 million in 2012, right around the time when the game Fortnite was first announced, very much in contrast to the form it is in today. Neither of the two, Niantic or Epic, are publicly held companies. Among those players, Take-Two Interactive is at $11.7 billion in market capitalization, Electronic Arts is at $24.2 billion and Activision Blizzard is $36.4 billion.

Recently, Pokémon Go introduced PvP multiplayer in the form of trainer battles, where players are given the ability to take on each other one-on-one, and in competitive leagues as well. Niantic is also working with the company Warner Bros on the recently announced game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Its another mobile augmented reality (AR) game set in the franchise’s wizarding world. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is expected to launch in the year 2019.