DIZO Watch D Sharp: Easy to view even in bright sunlight

Can you view the display of your smartwatch in bright sunlight? Chances are you can’t. But, worry no more. For those who spend a lot of time outside, the DIZO Watch D Sharp by realme TechLife, with its big screen, 550nits brightness, sharper display and 320×390 resolution, is the perfect choice, even when the sun is directly overhead.

This smart wearable features a unique hybrid design; it combines metal and polycarbonate for half and half design, something that makes it light and durable. The straps are soft and skin friendly, and ideal for prolonged use without any irritation.

Also Read| Moto G62 first sale goes live on Flipkart, check out price and other details

There are three colour options to choose from — Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Deep Blue. The watch does not just track your standard running, walking, etc., but also monitors sports such as golf and rugby, among a total of 110+ sports modes. It also maintains a report of weekly, monthly and annual records. The wrist-wear monitors your blood oxygen (SpO2) levels and tracks 24×7 real-time heart rate, sleep and female menstruation cycle.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dial size: 1.75-inch hi-res display

Display: 320 x 390 resolution (86% sharper display)

Sensors: Accelerometer, Geomagnetic, Gyroscope, heart rate and wear monitoring sensors

150+ watch faces with personalisation options

110+ Sport Modes and health monitoring

14 days of battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499