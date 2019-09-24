Diwali with Mi sale: Redmi K20 available for Re 1, deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7A, Redmi Y3

The Diwali with Mi announcement comes after Flipkart declared its Big Billion Sale

Xiaomi has announced its Diwali with Mi sale, where users could benefit from great offers on Mi phones. The sale will go live on September 28 and continue till October 4, 2019. Mi, cleverly building anticipation for the sale, has kept the prices of Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Y3 during the sale hidden. It has done the same with Mi Band 3, Mi LED TV 4A PRO 32, Mi LED TV 4C PRO 32, Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43 and Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55.

However, Redmi Note 7S is being offered at Rs 8999 while Redmi 7A will be retailed for Rs 4,999. There is a 50 per cent discount on Mi earphones and other mobile accessories would start at Rs 49.

Furthermore, those eyeing Mi Pocket Speaker, Mi travel backpack and other accessories can get up to 80 per cent off. There is also a Re 1 flash sale on Redmi K20. The brand is also offering deals and offers on Mi TV. However, the catch is that these offers would be time-based and won’t be available for the entire period of the sale.

READ ALSO | Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers, deals on OnePlus 7 series, iPhone XR, Redmi 7, Samsung Note 9

The Diwali with Mi announcement comes after Flipkart declared its Big Billion Sale where Xiaomi’s competitor Realme is offering discounts worth 300 crores. The Flipkart sale starts from September 30th at midnight on both the Flipkart website and Realme’s official website. During the sale, there are discounts worth Rs 1,000 on phones such as Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro Realme C2 and Realme 5 Pro.

During the Mi sale, those who own HDFC Bank cards can get a 10 per cent discount, including on EMI transactions. Moreover, they will also get Rs 501 off on hotel bookings and Rs 700 off on round trip/two tickets booked via Paytm. The brand is offering coupons worth Rs 2 crore on its Diwali Gold Rush game.