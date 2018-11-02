Diwali With Mi sale: Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2 available with Rs 2,000 off; Mi LED TV

Diwali With Mi sale is now live

Xiaomi has kicked off the Diwali With Mi sale in the build up to Diwali, the festival of lights. Starting Friday, November 2, the Xiaomi Diwali With Mi sale will see several offers, discounts, and cashbacks on a range of products including smartphones, LED TVs, and accessories. The Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Mi A2 come with the highest discount of Rs 2,000. The sale will end on November 5.

The buyers will get a cashback of Rs 500 on a minimum transaction of Rs 5,000 paid via Paytm wallet. The payment made via MobiKwik wallet will benefit the buyer with 15 per cent SuperCash up to Rs 2,000. There are coupons worth Rs 3,500 from ixigo, which can only be availed on smartphone purchases. Xiaomi is also giving away Mi VIP Rewards to customers.

First up is the offer on smartphones that includes a discount of Rs 2,000 on Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Mi A2. The Poco F1 8GB/256GB variant costs Rs 26,999, down from Rs 28,999 while the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999, as opposed to its original price of Rs 23,999. The Poco F1 6GB/64GB model, however, is available at its regular price of Rs 20,999.

In line with this, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB variant is available at Rs 12,999 while the 6GB model costs Rs 14,999 after the Rs 2,000 discount. The Mi A2 is available at Rs 14,999, down from its launch price of Rs 16,999. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is available at Rs 9,499, as opposed to its price of Rs 10,999.

Coming to the TVs, the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch, which costs Rs 22,999, will be available with Rs 1,000 discount at Rs 21,999. However, other Mi LED Smart TV models are not available under this sale, unlike the previous ones. The Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 can be availed at Rs 1,599 with a discount of Rs 200, the Mi Body Composition Scale at Rs 1,799 with a discount of Rs 200, the Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic at Rs 799, down from Rs 899.

The Mi Band – HRX Edition Black is available at Rs 1,199, as opposed to its original price of Rs 1,299. The Mi Earphones Basic are available at Rs 349 with a discount of Rs 50. The Mi Earphones are available at Rs 599, down from its original price of Rs 699. The Mi Router 3C can be grabbed at Rs 899, down from its original price of Rs 999. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can be availed with a discount of Rs 500 and can be bought at Rs 1,499. The Mi Luggage is available at Rs 2,999, down from Rs 3,499.