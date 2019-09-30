Diwali With Mi Sale: Offers, discounts on Redmi 7A, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Mi TVs and more

Those eyeing Redmi Note 7S would be happy to know that the price has been reduced during the Diwali with Mi sale (image source: Xiaomi india website)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has dipped its toes in the ongoing festival season sale this Diwali with its Mi sale. The Mi sale which began on September 28 will continue till October 04, bringing along discounts offers on smartphones, TVs, and other electronic accessories such as speakers, earphones, power banks, fitness bands, among others.

During Xiaomi’s Diwali With Mi Sale, which is currently live on its website, it must be noted that the price cuts are for a limited time and can change as the sale progresses. Essentially, the discounts for some products could change depending on the demand and availability at different points in time, so buyers are advised to keep tabs.

Xiaomi smartphones on sale during Diwali

Under Diwali Bestsellers, buyers will find Redmi 7 at Rs 5,999, Poco F1 at Rs 15,999, Redmi K20 at Rs 19,999, and Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 24,999. Redmi Y3 can be purchased at Rs 7,999 which is down from Rs 11,999. Those eyeing Redmi Note 7S would be happy to know that it is down from Rs 11,999 to Rs 8,999 during the sale. Redmi 7A is being offered at Rs 4,999 after getting its price reduced from Rs 6,499. Buy Redmi Note 7 Pro at Rs 11,999 instead of the original price listed at Rs 15,999 on the website. Redmi Go is available at Rs 4,799, which is down from Rs 5,999.

Mi TVs during the Mi Diwali sale

One can get a brand new Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32) at Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 14,999, whereas Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) can be purchased for Rs 37,999 rather than Rs 49,999. The price of the Mi TV 4X 50-inch whose sale is listed at 1 pm will be sold for Rs 29,999 instead of Rs 34,999. Moreover, the price of Mi TV 4A 40-inch, Mi TV 4X 43-inch and Mi TV 4X 65-inch is being listed to be starting from Rs 17,999 down from Rs 19,999.

Other offers

One can also take a look at offers on Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb, Mi Home Security Cameras, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Smart Water Purifier and Mi Beard Trimmer and the likes.

Moreover, the company has also announced the Diwali With Mi celebration which it says will come with “biggest offers of the year” on smartphones, TVs and accessories. calling it the Re 1 Flash Sale, Xiaomi has that there will be deals with prices up to 80 per cent off and more.

Apart from discounts on various services offered by Zoomcar, Swiggy, and Paytm, the Chinese company is also offering 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank card and EMI transactions.