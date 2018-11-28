Diwali sales in India: Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung capture 57 per cent of festival sales

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 6:44 PM

Three smartphone players -- Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme -- captured 57 per cent of the Indian festive sales volumes as smartphone sales in the Diwali season (October 9-November 8) grew 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to the same period last year, a new report said on Wednesday.

smartphone players, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Indian festive sales, festive smartphone sales, diwali smartphone salesXiaomi widened the gap with Samsung which still did relatively well in offline channels, capturing 30 per cent share,” said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research.

Three smartphone players — Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme — captured 57 per cent of the Indian festive sales volumes as smartphone sales in the Diwali season (October 9-November 8) grew 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to the same period last year, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to market research firm Counterpoint Research’s “Market Pulse”, this was driven by e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart’s series of online sales and OEM promotions (such as Mi.com) that offered deep discounts and no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards.

“Flipkart stood out due to the most number of exclusives while Amazon benefited from the launch of OnePlus 6T,” Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

While Xiaomi dominated the season with record performance, thus, widening gap with rivals, smartphone player Realme witnessed a record performance for any new brand ever in India, becoming the second largest brand across the e-commerce channels.

“Top three smartphone brands, Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme captured 57 per cent of the overall Diwali festive season smartphone sales. Xiaomi widened the gap with Samsung which still did relatively well in offline channels, capturing 30 per cent share,” said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research.

“Newly-launched player Realme had a record festive performance for any new brand ever in India. Realme immediately captured 9 per cent share jumping to the third spot in overall sales volume performance. Huawei had a strong performance in online segment while Vivo performed exceedingly well in offline channels,” Pathak said.

“Emerging brands such as OnePlus, Pocophone, Asus and HMD Nokia also registered strong uptake during the festive season due to the new launches ahead of the festive sale period. Meanwhile, Apple’s new iPhones had a lukewarm response for its new and older iPhone models,” said Hanish Bhatia, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Diwali sales in India: Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung capture 57 per cent of festival sales
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition