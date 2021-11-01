Diwali 2021: Instagram, Snapchat roll out special stickers, lenses, and more to celebrate festival of lights; how to use

Instagram: The stickers will be visible from tonight and the multi-author story will be live from tomorrow night

Diwali 2021: Popular photo sharing apps Instagram and Snapchat have announced the launch of new stickers to encourage the community to connect with their family and friends. While sharing Stories on Instagram, users will find Diwali-special multi-author Story. The stickers will be a part of Instagram’s global campaign for Diwali called #ShareYourLight. The stickers were created in collaboration with a Bangalore based illustrator, muralist and pattern designer, Neethi.

Same way, Snapchat has added new AR Lenses, cameos, stickers and Bitmojis to celebrate Diwali on the app. The Colour Together game on Snapchat has also added four Diwali-special sketches on the app to celebrate the occasion.

Instagram special stickers: How to use

Capture or upload content to your story

Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar

Under the featured section, you will see the three new Diwali themed stickers. Place the same on your story

Finish creating your Story and post!

The stickers will be visible from tonight and the multi-author story will be live from tomorrow night.

In the case of Snapchat, the new Lens will light up the screen with firecrackers once the user turns on the camera. The users will be able to add custom Diwali designs, such as lanterns and fireworks, to Snap Map. The Lenses on Snapchat have been launched to celebrate all five days of Diwali – Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, and Diwali.

Snapchat users can share Diwali-themed versions of the popular Cartoons Lens. Not just this, a Desi Music playlist will also be rolled out to let users enjoy and add Diwali tunes to their Snap stories. Users will also be able to customise their Bitmoji avatar with some Hindi Bitmoji stickers.