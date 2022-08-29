OnePlus becomes third largest smart TV brand in India with record growth, Xiaomi leads market: Report

OnePlus emerged as the fastest growing smart TV brand in India. According to a Counterpoint research report, OnePlus witnessed a growth rate of over 250% YoY on its shipments in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment with OnePlus TV Y1, Y1S, Y1S Pro and Y1S Edge serving as the major volume drivers for the brand. In addition to this, OnePlus TV Y1, Y1S and Y1S Pro were amongst the top 10 best-selling smart TV models in Q2 2022.

The top five brands namely Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, LG and TCL together contributed to 45% of the smart TV market in India with Xiaomi taking the lead spot by contributing 13% to the market followed by Samsung with 12% shares. OnePlus took the third spot for the very first time with 123% YoY growth in H1 2022. LG and TCL contributed 7% and 5% shares respectively.

“At OnePlus, we continued to strengthen our vision of building a premium accessible connected ecosystem. This achievement marks as a testament to our dedication towards providing the best of innovative technology to our user community. We are humbled and grateful to our India community for their trust and are further driven to build products that embody our ‘Never Settle’ approach. Furthermore, our core philosophy of offering a burden-less user experience has been crucial towards driving our success in the smart TV category. Therefore, we will continue to deliver on our core values,” said company’s India CEO Navnit Nakra.

OnePlus ventured into the smart TV segment in India with the launch of its OnePlus TV Q1 series, a high-end premium range of OnePlus TVs. Owing to the positive response, the brand went on to expand its smart TV categories to launch the OnePlus TV U Series and the range of OnePlus TV Y Series in 2020. Both these OnePlus TV categories led the brand to achieve over 300% YoY growth in the India smart TV market in 2021 as per the report. OnePlus this year launched the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge in 32 inch and 43 inch variants starting at Rs 15,999, as well as the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43 inch and 50 inch variants available for Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, which are an extension to the Y Series portfolio.

