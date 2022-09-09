Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion to launch in India on September 13: Everything to know

Motorola announced two new phones under its Edge series- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. The company via its Twitter account announced that the two phones will launch in India on September 13 with buying availability from Flipkart and retail stores.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was earlier announced in Europe giving us an understanding of what the phone could look like. The smartphone was launched at EUR900 which roughly translates to Rs 71,750. There are two colour variants of the phone-Interstellar Black and Starlight White colours. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone features a 6.73-inch FHD+ POLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. There’s also an in-built fingerprint reader and HDR10+ support.

On the photography front, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 200MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. There’s a 60MP front camera with quad pixel technology. The phone is backed by a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a 6.55-inch FHD+ P-OLED with 144Hz refresh rate and 402ppi. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The phone has three storage variants- 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage.

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup which includes- a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, it offers a 32MP selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is supported by a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support and a USB Type-C charging port.

