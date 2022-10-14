Snap employee data reportedly exposed after hack at document company Elevate

Ephemeral messaging app Snap had employee data exposed by a breach at a third-party document analysis firm, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Snap said it had been told by document analysis company Elevate that an unauthorized party had accessed some of Elevate’s computer systems in March 2022, according to a Sept. 13 letter to a former employee. That employee was told that their name, address, employment history and compensation information may have been among the affected files.

The letter said Snap was terminating its relationship with Elevate, which also provides services to law firms, according to its website.

A Snap spokesperson confirmed only that an unspecified outside vendor experienced a data breach that “exposed personal information of some of our current and former team members,” adding that no Snapchat users were affected.

Snap said it had notified the people affected and would not use the vendor for similar services in the future.

A spokesperson for Elevate declined to comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to determine who else received the letter or how many other employees or former employees may have been affected by the breach.