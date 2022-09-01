Disney Prime membership may be in the works with exclusive perks, discounts and more

Disney may soon join the league of Amazon Prime. The video streaming platform is said to be working on a Prime membership program dubbed as Disney Prime. Similar to the Amazon Prime subscription that offers a premium service to its subscribers along with a video steaming app, Disney Prime is expected to offer benefits like free shipping, discounts at whole Foods and a complementary streaming video service to those who buy its Prime subscription.

First reported by The Wall Street Journal, the Disney Prime program along with enticing subscribers to spend more time on its streaming services would also help to link Disney’s products and services by encouraging subscribers to check out its merchandise such as T-shirts, themed accessories and children’s costumes that are inspired from some of its popular shows.

According to the report, the discussions for Disney Prime are in nascent stage and there are no details on the pricing or rollout timeline for it. The company’s senior executive vice president and chief communications officer Kristina Schake confirmed the news by saying “Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences and products that are most relevant to each of our guests.”

Disney currently offers two plans to its customers in India- Disney+ Hotstar VIP at Rs 399 per year and Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year. Both these plans offer host of benefits access to live sports, seven multiplex movies, Hotstar exclusive shows, latest American shows and movies, Disney+ Originals, Disney+ Movies, Disney+ kids content, access to Star serials, and more. The VIP plan is an ad-supported plan, which means it will show customer targeted ads in between the shows. The Premium plan, on the other hand is ad-free.