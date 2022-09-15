Disney+ Hotstar gets Dolby Atmos spatial audio support: details

Disney+ Hotstar gets support for Dolby Atmos playback. The Dolby Atmos experience is available for compatible TVs, AVRs, soundbars, Android smartphones and iOS devices.

The OTT platform had previously added support for Dolby Vision.

Disney+ Hotstar is one of most popular OTT platforms in India – which competes with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. The per year subscription plans starts at Rs 499 for Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and Rs 899 for Disney+ Hotstar Super.

Users can easily spot content in Dolby Atmos on the Disney+ Hotstar’s app by searching for the Dolby badge on the title’s listing page.

The Dolby Atmos will also offer a multidimensional and spatial sound experience.

Commenting on the launch, Disney Streaming’s Head of Product, Developing Markets, Sidd Mantri said that the company has collaborated with Dolby on numerous occasions, to bring the latest in technology and innovation on the platform. He further says that the users have already enjoyed millions of hours of content in Dolby Vision. The company is delighted to add Dolby Atmos spatial audio to further amplify the best-in-class entertainment experience on Disney+ Hotstar, he adds.

Dolby Laboratories’ Senior Regional Director, Japan & Emerging Markets, Ashim Mathur commented that Dolby is excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar to bring best-in-class streaming experience with the combined Dolby Vision and now Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology, to compatible TVs, AVRs, Soundbars & Smartphones.

The OTT platform will only have Dolby Atmos support if your preferred device is compatible with it.

This feature is available to all of the users. Some of the popular Disney+ Hotstar titles now streaming in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos include – Aarya, Shoorveer, Masoom, Out of Love, Special Ops 1.5, and Vikram. Moreover, new titles from Hotstar Specials and Multiplex are also likely to have the support of Dolby Atmos.