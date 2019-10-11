DishTV launches Android-powered SMRT Kit with Alexa to take on Amazon Fire TV Stick

The important features of the DishTV SMRT Kit which comes with Alexa will allow customers to connect their DishNXT HD set-top box with online support for entertainment apps.

DishTV has launched a new Android-powered Smart set-top box. The new product from Dish TV will come with a smart dongle known as the Dish SMRT Kit. The new SMRT Kit will be priced at Rs 3,999 for all new subscribers and for the customers who are already using DishTV the price of the SMRT KIT will be Rs 2,499. Notably, only the existing customers will be able to buy the SMRT Kit from DishTV. The SMRT KIT from DishTV will only be able to work with the DishNXT HD Box.

However, the Dish SMRT Hub will work with any TV which has the option of HDMI or CVBS input. The DishTV SMRT Hub is an Android-powered set-top box. It runs on Android 9 Pie. The SMRT Hub also includes support from the Google Play store and Google Assistant. The SMRT HUB will also have popular entertainment apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, ALTBalaji and YouTube. Although, it is important to note that Netflix is missing from the SMRT Hub. The built-in Chromecast support will also allow customers to stream content from their smartphones as well.

The important features of the DishTV SMRT Kit which comes with Alexa will allow customers to connect their DishNXT HD set-top box with online support for entertainment apps. Customers can also play games on their TVs and will not have to depend on their smartphones only.

Anil Dua the CEO Executive Director & Group CEO said, “We are delighted to launch the most advanced Android powered Set Top Box and the Alexa Built-in smart kit for DishTV customers and this is a significant milestone for Dish TV India. The Dish SMRT Hub is a customized device which allows users to have uninterrupted video streaming and access to TV content. It is capable of delivering superior viewing experience owing to its immersive features like in-built Google Assistant, Chromecast and myriad other smart features. The Dish SMRT Kit is a big add-on to our current STB’s and with this our customers can enjoy the ease of using voice commands for accessing information through Alexa for all their needs. With these launches DishTV is making a strong statement of providing best-in-class technology and experience to its customers.”