Disha Patani reveals Samsung Galaxy M40 ahead of Tuesday launch

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy M40, its latest addition to the online-only Galaxy M series that turned around the company’s business. Ahead of its unveiling on June 11, Bollywood actor Disha Patani has posted a video of her cartwheeling to illustrate the Galaxy M40 performance capabilities. It also confirms that the Galaxy M40 is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset, along with the look of the phone.

The Galaxy M40 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time where its key specifications have been speculated. It has been said to bear a punch-hole display, triple rear cameras including a 32-megapixel sensor, and more. Samsung has teased, in the past, the Galaxy M40 will rock a Snapdragon 600-series processor but the specifics were not clear. Patani has now revealed the upcoming phone will have a Snapdragon 675 SoC powering the internals.

In the video, it is also confirmed that Galaxy M40 will have 6GB of RAM under the hood. The handset can also be seen having three cameras at the back. The actress has not revealed the sensor capacity of the cameras and we will have to wait for the smartphone’s launch. The Galaxy M40 launch will begin at 6 pm, June 11 on Amazon. Since the Galaxy M series is sold online only, we can expect it to be available via Amazon.in and Samsung’s online store. The price is expected to be around Rs 20,000 but we will have an official announcement on June 11.

According to the rumours, the Galaxy M40 will come with a 6.3-inch full-HD display. There will at least be a 32-megapixel sensor at the back of the smartphone while a 16-megapixel sensor is expected on the front. The Samsung Galaxy M40 is said to come running Android 9 Pie-based One UI. Samsung launched the Galaxy M range with Android Oreo but it updated the family to One UI recently.