This DTH company is giving up to 30 days free service, even to inactive users: Details here

Dish TV-owned satellite TV company, D2h, in a new offer named ‘Loyality ki Royality’, is offering up to 30 days of free service to its subscribers. Both the active and inactive users of D2h will be able to avail this offer.

The users will be able to avail 7 to 30 days of this offer by recharging for a longer period of time. If a user recharges for three months, he/she will receive seven days of free service. If one recharges for 6 months or 12 months, fifteen days and thirty days of free service will be added, respectively. However, users who have not recharged regularly in the last 30 days, will not be able to avail the offer.

According to a Telecom Talk report, in order to compete with his rivals like Airtel Digital TV, D2h will also introduce a new set top box. The company might as well introduce a hybrid box for Android TV.

With the long term recharge plans and lucrative offers, D2h is looking to lock in users for a longer period of time like other service providers, most of which also have similar long term plans. While Dish TV offers 30 days of free service to users recharging for 11 months and fifteen days to those recharging for six months; Tata Sky offers the same for recharging the customer account for 12 months. However, none of these offers are applicable to its inactive users.

The offer comes after Dish TV India (along with D2h) slipped from the top spot in India’s DTH market after Q2 2019, and Tata Sky took over the spot.

D2H used to be the leading DTH operator in India till Q1 2019. But as of June 2019, Tata Sky amassed 32 per cent of the DTH active users market share, whereas D2h managed 31 per cent, as per Bloomberg Quint.