Dish TV’s d2h launches ‘Fire TV Stick killer’ at Rs 399; lets you stream shows, watch live TV

With the increasing onslaught by OTT players, the direct satellite broadcast services have resorted to invest more into their Internet-powered products that bring both – conventional satellite-broadcasted channels and online media content – under an umbrella, which is available through a device. Dish TV’s d2h has now launched its first media-streaming stick called the ‘d2h Magic Stick’ that brings a host of streaming platforms, in addition to TV channels, via Internet.

Available at Rs 399, the d2h Magic Stick is very much like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, except it has the capability to sync with the compatible set-top box to mix both Internet-powered services and satellite-broadcasted services for seamless consumption. The stick can be plugged into existing set-top boxes (HDRF) via USB port. Once enabled, the d2h Magic Stick will deliver a unified interface for both online shows, movies, and content, as well as live TV via satellite. The entire guide to setting up the stick is available on the company website.

The service will be available to all d2h users in major cities for Rs 25 plus tax per month. However, the first three months will be free of charge under the introductory offer. The online content needs an Internet connection via Wi-Fi or cellular data.

There are a bunch of OTT platforms available on the d2h Magic Stick such as ALT Balaji, ZEE5, Hungama Play, and Watcho. In addition, the company is offering educational videos, along with videos on rhymes, poems, and more for kids, without any extra charge.

Lately, the dynamics of home entertainment consumption have changed drastically with the onrush of streaming platforms. The TV broadcasters have come up with their own streaming counterparts to make their content available for the users in the age of cord-cutting. This poses a challenge to the longevity of satellite TV, which is gradually being phased out. Dish TV earlier launched

The latest addition to the looming threat of mass-scale cord cutting is Jio Fiber. Jio Fiber has been touted to deliver online content, in addition to its ambitious yet controversial ‘First Day First Show’ service that is slated to debut sometime around June – July next year. At its 42nd AGM, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of First Day First Show that will essentially bring the latest movies on personal devices concurrently with the theatre release.