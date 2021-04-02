Discord launches audio-only chat room feature ‘Stage Channels’ to take on Clubhouse

The Stage Channels application will allow users to participate in various kinds of oral sessions including interviews, book reading, clubs, podcasts among others.

In a bid to take on Clubhouse, Discord has introduced ‘Stage Channels’ which is an audio-only chat room feature. The Stage Channels as per the available information has been designed for both the Android, iPhone, web, Windows and other additional platforms such as Linux and macOS. Discord is not the first communication platform that has brought an audio-only chat room feature in recent times to take on Clubhouse. Previously, social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Telegram as well as LinkedIn have launched their own versions of the audio-only chat room to tap on the increasing users.

As per the information provided by the company, the Stage Channels will allow the users to share a focused conversation to an audience of listeners. Like other audio-only chat room applications, the Stage Channels will also have a feature of a “stage moderator” who will take the call of deciding who will speak and who will not speak. The stage moderator will also be provided with a feature to mute the members. Members of the chatroom will also be allowed to wave their hand up to signal their intent to speak. Upon confirmation from the Stage Moderator, the user will be able to speak during the chat.

As per the available information, the users will first need to enable Community on their phone server in order to use the Stage Channels application. The Stage Channels application will allow users to participate in various kinds of oral sessions including interviews, book reading, clubs, podcasts among others.

Twitter has already launched its own audio-only chat platform called Spaces to take on the rival Clubhouse. LinkedIn and Facebook are understood to be developing the feature soon and launch it for their users.