Digital transformation: Cloud proving to be a great fit for Myntra

With growing workloads for critical applications, online fashion marketplace Myntra has strengthened its cloud services capabilities by leveraging Microsoft’s public cloud Azure. This allows it to develop new use cases in cognitive services and strengthen operational efficiency for onboarding millions of new customers and lakhs of sellers to the e-commerce platform.

After deploying Microsoft services for critical applications and workloads, Myntra is embarking on cloud innovation projects that will further leverage machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data platform solutions to bolster its position as a one-stop shop for brands. With Microsoft Azure as an enabler, Myntra has been able to consistently add new users.

It registered over 7k orders per minute and 700k peak-level concurrent users during one of its end-of-season sale events last year.

Raghu Krishnananda, chief technology and product officer, said, “Myntra’s mission is to democratise fashion and lifestyle using technology. We use technology extensively across the value chain to power our decision-making and enhance customer experience. Microsoft Azure and its cloud solutions will further our agenda of bringing millions of new customers and lakhs of sellers onto the e-commerce platform.”

Sashi Sreedharan, managing director, Microsoft India, said, “We are excited at this opportunity to support Myntra in its digital transformation journey and strengthen its offerings in the Indian e-commerce space. With the Azure platform and its AI and data capabilities, Myntra will be able to enhance its digital fabric, growing scale and speed while utilising the native capabilities of the cloud for new and innovative use cases.”

Microsoft has been spearheading Myntra’s cloud transformation journey since 2018. With growing operations, Myntra has migrated its tech portfolio to Microsoft Azure, using Azure Synapse Analytics and Azure HDInsight to scale up, especially during large sale events, stabilise services, and increase year-on-year traffic.