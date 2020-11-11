Digital Transformation: Cloud demand and usage shoots up amid Covid-19

Deepak Mittal, CEO & co-founder, To The New

The unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has impacted businesses and economies all around the world. As we witnessed the nationwide lockdown, businesses had to make overnight changes to their operational models. They had to shift to partially or fully working-from-home staff, set up the digital infrastructure to support critical business operations, minimise downtime, and ensure data safety in a remote working environment.

“While the companies were at it, they had to factor in scalability, control, and agility of operations to tap future opportunities. Moving to cloud emerged as the primary way to ensure exactly this for the businesses,” said Deepak Mittal, CEO & co-founder, To The New, a Noida-based digital technology company.

Cloud infrastructure enables business continuity amid Covid-19 in more ways than one, explains Mittal in an interview with FE. Businesses that had already adopted cloud have been able to use cloud-based business-level applications to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders while aiding smooth and continuous operations. Cloud spend management has gained importance in these times as customers are likely to track their cloud expenditure minutely, thereby reducing their cloud cost spends, he points out. “Custom applications that provide real-time and granular visibility of such spending to reduce costs are going to be important to customers. The on-demand usage versus reserved instances commitment costs conundrum is one that is going to be a top-of-the-mind optimisation parameter for most companies, given the complex business scenario that we’re in,” Mittal adds.

While the cloud has a wide range of applications and benefits for many sectors, To The New has seen major deployments across communications services, B2B software and independent software vendors (ISVs), entertainment, education, healthcare and banking. Businesses in these sectors are identifying unique and innovative ways to use the cloud in order to ensure business continuity, operational excellence, cost optimization, and immense scalability”

While we talk about the limitless potential of cloud solutions, it is important to acknowledge some challenges that could be present in some cases. According to a recent IBM survey, the ease and speed at which new cloud tools can be deployed can also make it harder for security teams to control their usage. IDC too recently suggested that an extremely distributed cloud solutions landscape can lead to unclear ownership of the security in the cloud, allowing policy “blind spots” and potential for shadow IT to introduce vulnerabilities and misconfiguration. “Thus, cloud deployment must not be sought as an overnight job, as is widely misconceived. It rather requires an organisation-wide alignment,” says Mittal.

While the adoption of cloud has become a prerequisite now, companies must ensure that their spending on cloud is tracked and optimised to reduce redundancy and improve the resilience of their cloud services.

“We have seen companies across the globe and across sectors including fintech, edutech, internet and e-commerce, and heathtech benefitting from optimised cloud usage. It is high time that enterprises and the government sector expedite their cloud adoption journey, sooner than later,” says Mittal.