Digital Transformation: Are business ready for the digital future?

Think of the demand for modern technology in India and the perception is that Indians are a price- and value-conscious lot. However, India is the most digitally mature country in the world though businesses in India still have a lot of work to do, says a study carried out by US technology company Dell Technologies.

According to the latest Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index, leaders in India are more aware of the need to prioritise digital transformation throughout their organisation: 91% of business leaders believe that digital transformation should be more widespread, compared to78% globally. Almost half (48%) (51% globally), believe they will struggle to meet changing customer demands within five years.

Dell Technologies, in collaboration with Intel and Vanson Bourne, surveyed 4,600 business leaders (director to C-suite) from mid- to large-sized companies across the globe to score their organisations’ transformation efforts. The study revealed that emerging markets are the most digitally mature, with India, Brazil and Thailand topping the global ranking. In contrast, developed markets are slipping behind: Japan, Denmark and France received the lowest digital maturity scores.

What’s more, emerging markets are more confident in their ability to ‘disrupt rather than be disrupted’ (53%) compared to just 40% in developed nations.

The DT Index II, builds on the first ever DT Index launched in 2016. The two-year comparison highlights that there has been steady progress in India. The percentage of Digital Leaders and Digital Adopters has increased in India, whereas globally, there’s been no progress at the top and almost four in 10 (39%) businesses are still spread across the two least digitally mature groups on the benchmark.

“In the near future, every organisation will need to be a digital organisation, but our research indicates that the majority still have a long way to go,” says Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. “Organisations need to modernise their technology to participate in the unprecedented opportunity of digital transformation. The time to act is now.”

However, these achievements have not been easy. The findings suggest business leaders around the world are on the verge of a confidence crisis, with 91% held back by persistent barriers. The top five barriers to digital transformation success in India are data privacy and security concerns, regulation and legislative changes, lack of the right in-house skill sets and expertise, information overload, and weak digital governance and structure.

Around 44% of business leaders in India believe that their organisations will struggle to prove they are a trustworthy organisation (global: 49%). Almost three in ten (28%) don’t trust their own organisation to comply with regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (32% globally). And 31% don’t trust their organisation to protect their customer data (33% globally).

Top technology investments for the next one-three years in India are cybersecurity, Internet of Things technologies, multi-cloud environment, Artificial Intelligence and compute-centric approach.

Rajesh Janey, president and managing director- Enterprise, Dell EMC, India, said: “I am delighted with India’s steady progress towards adopting a digital strategy. Emerging technologies will reshape the way we work and live. Being at the centre of this will deliver manifold benefits to the business. Hence, digital transformation should be the linchpin of any organisation – driving growth and success.”