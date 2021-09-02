Digital signatures: A business necessity in today’s era

Recently, Adobe hosted a webinar, ‘How Organisations are boosting Business Agility with Digital Document Processes’, to unpack new research findings from Forrester on how APAC businesses are using digital document processes to strengthen business resilience.

COVID-19 has triggered monumental changes for businesses, the impact of which will outlast the pandemic. Organisations have had to recalibrate their digital strategies to allow employees to remain productive and collaborative even when working from home. In this new normal, digital document workflows such as e-signatures have become standard protocol. Recently, Adobe hosted a webinar, ‘How Organisations are boosting Business Agility with Digital Document Processes’, to unpack new research findings from Forrester on how APAC businesses are using digital document processes to strengthen business resilience.

Here’s what business leaders need to know:

Key role in shaping CX post-pandemic

In today’s digitally driven world, organisations must update their document processes to improve agility and deliver on industry and customer expectations. Reliance on paper-based processes is creating inefficiencies, as 58% reported having to constantly rework documents due to high margins of error. Companies need to accelerate the transition from paper-based to digital workflows.

Transform employee experience with digital document workflows

Establishing digital workflows that reflect employees’ changing work environments, as well as integrating everyday communication channels, helps improve the employee experience. For instance, shifting to digital saw 32% of APAC businesses achieve greater levels of employee satisfaction. Additionally, 51% revealed that it improved collaboration, enabling teams to work together remotely.

Shedding transactional approach

E-signatures halve the time required to sign contracts and eliminates inefficiencies across departments, alleviating the pressure on IT teams. Critically, organisations must change pace and adopt a journey mindset, taking the overall customer and employee experience into consideration rather than specific touchpoints.