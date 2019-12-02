Digital India: Robust and agile technology is a must

Digital India campaign was launched with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

By Prasad Rai

One of the main agendas of Digital India has been to establish an effective e-governance infrastructure. This is being targeted with Aadhaar, a unique biometric digital identity allotted to more than 1.2 billion Indians. Meanwhile, a growing number of software applications backed by the cloud have created one of the world’s fastest growing fintech markets in India, empowering everybody from street hawkers to large MNCs. Such services have been made possible in every corner of the nation by the adoption of the cloud that best protects and utilises the data of 1.3 billion Indians. The cloud has made sophisticated enterprise applications like enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management more affordable for SMEs, not to mention that SaaS has been fueling the ongoing start-up revolution in the country.

Digital India & new-gen technology

Today, from skill development to healthcare, financial inclusion to grassroots-level entrepreneurship, Digital India is driving socio-economic development. At the same time, India’s technology sector, backed by favourable policies and incentives and made up of large IT services providers as well as innovative startups, is expanding its global footprint with software solutions for industries spanning power utilities to sports teams. A lot of these opportunities have been facilitated by rising capabilities in new-gen technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and automation.

These tools are unlocking productivity, savings, and efficiency in activities related to agriculture, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and logistics.

Herein, new-gen technologies, core to India’s digital evolution, can be optimised on a base that is agile, adaptable, and secure at the same time.

Digital India and new markets

Digitisation helps stakeholders manoeuvre often primitive, often opaque consumer markets, making it all the more relevant for India’s inclusive growth. To this end, the leading benefits of software products and services – customised innovation, rapid deployment, and on-demand scalability in favourable costs – can be optimised with cloud computing. Pushing the envelope further is a modern cloud that has brought in exceeding levels of productivity with automated precision, advanced security, easy portability, and round-the-clock availability while cutting time and expenses.

If we want to employ India’s growing internet and telecommunications user base in fueling Digital India, the modern cloud will be a necessary instrument. A modern cloud will contribute towards bringing 65% of India’s 1.3 billion population that is still offline within the gambit of Digital India, not to mention in the nation’s transition to 5G technology.

As India embarks on a journey towards the “fourth industrial revolution,” a modern cloud will be the preferred vehicle. Up till now, the nation has made great strides in digitisation but needs a strong and yet agile base to ensure its longevity and efficacy. Modern cloud solutions embedded with the latest AI and ML capabilities and all-round security will provide that strength. This promises a lucrative market for digital services, applications, solutions, devices, among others, creating a steady base for investments as well as R&D partnerships. Digital India on the cloud will help create millions of future-ready jobs, in turn sustainable consumption, boosting the economy towards the coveted $1 trillion goal by 2025.

The writer is vice president & head, Applications, Oracle India