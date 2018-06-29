Digital India: From appointment in hospitals to blood availability, now it’s all available on UMANG app

UMANG APP: How to download, install, and use.

UMANG or Unified Mobile Application was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2017 and it was a big boost to NDA government’s Digital India push. Now, the government has added a new feature to the app. People can now book appointments in hospitals too through this app. Law and Justice, Information Technology Minister of India, Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: “Now booking appointments in hospitals, checking the blood availability, viewing medical reports all can be done through Online Registration System available on UMANG App. This single App offers 242 services from 57 departments in 12 states.”

UMANG app is a platform to avail various government services. The UMANG app is a platform designed for Indians with an aim to offer them access to the pan India e-Gov services. It includes the central, state, local bodies, and agencies of government on app, web, SMS, as well as IVR channels. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

How to download, install, and use UMANG APP:

UMANG app gives a unified approach where users can install an application to avail multiple government services. It is currently available for download on Google Play store, Apple App store and even on the Windows store. In order to download the app, go to the Google Play store or Apple App store, find the app and download it. In case you could not search for the application, you can give a missed call or SMS to ‘9718397183’ to receive a download link.

Once the app is downloaded, you will be needed to fill in your details like name, mobile number, and more. You can also link your Aadhaar Card number with the Umang app. Users also have the option of linking the account with social media profiles like Facebook and Twitter.

Once you are logged in, users have to go to the Services section to browse through them. You can also search, sort, and filter through the list and find the exact service you are looking for.