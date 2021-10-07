Digital-first world: Cloud is key to business success

As digital leaders build robust digital infrastructures to ensure future success, the Equinix 2020-21 Global Tech Trends Survey (GTTS) revealed that 40% of them plan to move business-critical applications to the cloud, despite ongoing concerns over cloud security.

Digital infrastructure firm Equinix has found there has been a significant year-on-year leap in companies planning to move business-critical applications to the cloud, despite cybersecurity concerns. The need to remain competitive and cater to increased user demands has prompted companies in Asia-Pacific saying they are deploying hybrid cloud (55%) or multi cloud (34%) in 2020-21, trending up significantly from the previous year.

Since the outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the risk of cyberattacks has greatly expanded at the digital edge. Cybercrime costs the world economy more than $1 trillion with the average cost to organizations estimated to be more than half a million dollars per incident.

Risk has been compounded by the large number of companies quickly shifting network capacity to cater to increasing volumes of remote worker data traffic. This has prompted a surge in cloud migration and broad implementation of cloud-based digital infrastructure as part of a hybrid infrastructure strategy.

Jennifer Cooke, research director, Edge Strategies, IDC, states: “Shifts in population centers, the increasing occurrence of cyberattacks, rapidly expanding data volumes and compliance needs, the creation of business ecosystems, and the transformation to digital business, have been driving the need for a new approach to digital infrastructure.”