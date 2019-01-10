Digital economy: Tech essential to bridge India’s skill gap

The report, Fueling India’s Skill Revolution, identifies the skills that are rising in importance across most job roles as intelligent technologies transform the nature of work.

A new report from Accenture outlines an approach to bridging the skills gap that, if not addressed, could result in India forgoing as much as $1.97 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP) growth promised by investment in intelligent technologies over the next decade. The report, Fueling India’s Skill Revolution, identifies the skills that are rising in importance across most job roles as intelligent technologies transform the nature of work. The report includes a framework that combines a suite of innovative learning methods grounded in neuroscience research to make skills development more effective, enabling organisations to reskill their people at scale while providing learning experiences that are more tailored to the individual. The approach is based on Accenture’s own ‘New Skilling’ framework – which helped more than 160,000 Accenture employees become conversant in the latest IT skills and more than 100,000 to be job-ready in less than two years. The framework supports the four stages of an individual’s learning journey, which can be augmented by a combination of digital technologies:

Awareness: Digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) can help with content curation and dissemination to ensure that students are aware of the skills they need.

Conversant: AI-based adaptive programs can build specific pathways to tailor learning to individual needs.

Job-ready: Augmented and virtual-reality technologies can enable immersive training to make people job-ready.

Expert: Blockchain-based micro-credentials can help individuals stay on the path to lifelong learning.

“Intelligent technologies increasingly require people to hone more exclusively human skills such as creativity, empathy and ethical judgment,” said Rekha M Menon, chairman and senior managing director at Accenture in India. “Digital tools and applications – like artificial intelligence, analytics and blockchain – will be essential in delivering these new learning approaches.”