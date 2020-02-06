Digital CFO is the new normal: Oracle’s Kimberly Ellison-Taylor

Kimberly Ellison-Taylor, global strategy leader, Cloud Business Group, Oracle,

Digital CFOs are technology savvy chief financial officers, who think about new growth models. “They think about where the organisation will be in the future in order to maximise shareholder value. I don’t think in today’s environment I can foresee any organisation that can afford to have a CFO that only works on the numbers,” Kimberly Ellison-Taylor, global strategy leader, Cloud Business Group, Oracle, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

AI and ML have transformed all the traditional roles, teams and departments. How do you see businesses go beyond hype and realise their true potential?

Today, business leaders are very cautious as they have heard about high-profile failures as much as about high-profile successes. Now, it is up to technology leaders to present specific used cases with measurable and actionable outcomes. So, moving beyond hype would be showing results and proving consistency while removing barriers in implementation.

Oracle conducted a survey called ‘Agile Finance Unleashed’ with Association of International Certified Professional accountants . This report talks about the adoption rate and it shows mixed results. From an operational excellence perspective only 13% of the people said that they have used robotic process automation, and only 12% have done the same for intelligent process automation. That shows that there are a lot of CFOs who are still in legacy mode because they want to be sure that this isn’t a hype. Now, it is our collective and individual responsibility to get the word out that these technologies are not hype or a buzz, these are the future and we, at Oracle, are trying to make sure that our customers experience their future, today.

How do you advise business leaders to rethink existing approaches to technology as well as reconsider the fundamental relationship between humans and machines?

If your team members are concerned that new capabilities like RPA, AI and ML will replace their roles, they will not be as excited about bringing on these capabilities. So, the leaders need to evaluate and communicate if their teams will be able to do more valuable work than just the transactional work. That would mean that we provide our teams with the required skill set to feel confident that they can operate effectively in a digital environment. Instead of dwelling on the thought that technology will take over the workforce, we should rather augment it and work with it.

What are the new technologies that you foresee as a leader, integrated and embedded in cloud applications like ERP, EPM, supply chain, that will reshape the office of finance and digital supply chain for the industry?

The role of CFO is definitely expanding as the core of the business practices are with them. I think the finance function will be extremely interested in IoT and AI as it will help in predicting the activities like maintenance and plan it accordingly. I think there is a great synergy between the office of CFO, CHRO and the digital supply chain These synergies are going to be leveraging AI, ML, blockchain, and IoT. Our customer Transworld needed operational efficiency across its shipping and logistics businesses by incorporating new emerging technologies like blockchain, adaptive intelligence and IoT as they move forward on their digital journey. The cloud-based technology platform has enabled standardisation of all key business functions across all the group companies. These include finance, operations, procurement, supply chain and even HR, to eliminate manual intervention and introduce far advanced operational efficiencies. We have similar success stories with Safexpress, Unilever and Apollo Tyres.

Digital CFO is a fairly new phenomena today that still sees resistance at times. How would you define a digital CFO and what does this transformation entail for enterprises?

Digital CFOs are technology savvy chief financial officers, who think about new growth models. They think about where the organisation will be in the future in order to maximise shareholder value. I don’t think in today’s environment I can foresee any organisation that can afford to have a CFO that only works on the numbers. Digital CFO being the new normal would mean a better business partnering relationship with CIO. When a CFO asks a question with technology context, that changes the whole discussion and makes it a much more powerful one.

How do you see digital transformation in a connected enterprise?

From a connected enterprise perspective, when we have operational excellence, we can anticipate disruption. If we have multiple disparate solutions in our environment, we will get disparate results. We will not have a single source of truth and it will be difficult for us to meet our projections.

We are seeing some great examples of our customers like Apollo Hospitals, Save the Children, FabIndia, etc., using Oracle ERP, HCM and CX to simplify processes, empowering their biggest assets with data and automation so they could focus more on their actual business rather than on transactional activities.