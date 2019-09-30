DigiLocker may limit storage options, here’re some safe alternatives

While Digilocker is more of a necessity, given the limited room—it only offers 1GB—and the complicated user interface, it may not find ready acceptance.

With the government considering only digital copies of driving licence, vehicle registration and insurance papers saved on the DigiLocker and mParivahan apps as valid, Digilocker downloads are certainly going to increase. For those who do not know, DigiLocker is an Aadhaar-linked vault service started in 2016, which provides easy storage for issued documents. Since its launch, the government has linked 137 organisations based on Aadhaar. While Digilocker is more of a necessity, given the limited room—it only offers 1GB—and the complicated user interface, it may not find ready acceptance. On the other hand, DropBox, Google Drive and OneDrive, given their privacy terms, may not serve as viable alternatives.

One of the primary features of cloud storage is security. Dropbox faltered on this count once in 2016. Although it has improved the services since, there are still some features that are missing in the top cloud storage solutions —the primary one being zero-knowledge protocol. While most apps offer a 256-bit AES encryption, not all have zero-knowledge privacy. This means that not even your cloud provider can access your data.

So here, are a few apps for locker options with stellar security.

Tresorit

With added security comes difficult accessibility. Though Tresorit may be one of the most secure apps across platforms that offers free features like 3GB initial storage, it is not the easiest to operate. The user interface is clean but not easy. Tresorit makes up for it with services like message authentication code, which do not allow any tampering with files and activity tracking for shared files. Tresorit’s basic version does not offer these features besides end-to-end security, password protection for files and controlled sharing. On the other hand, the premium plan is far too expensive at $10 a month for 200GB.

pCloud

Compared to Tresorit, pCloud offers security with a relatively easy interface. The company gives 10GB of space, much higher than Dropbox for the free version and offers AES 256 bit encryption and TLS protocol. Another excellent feature is the block-level sync which allows subsequent uploads along with password protection and expiry dates—the file expires within a few days of being shared. But the added features with zero-knowledge privacy protocol comes at a price. At $4 per month, pCloud premium offers 500GB data, with $8 for 2TB data.

Sync.com

Sync has one of the easiest user interfaces across platforms. It’s as easy as Google drive with additional security benefits. The apps across platforms are easy to use. Sync comes with a 5GB free storage option and offers zero-knowledge privacy with 256 bit AES and TLS protocol sans any cost. The service also allows password-protect links for free, but charges for expiry date feature. At $4 for 500GB, and $8 for 2TB the plans are similar to pCloud. But transfer speeds are not as fast as other services. Given the additional security, this is one thing that can undoubtedly be compromised.

Sync comes to be the best service as far as free use is concerned. But if you wish to use high-security features and don’t mind the price, Tresorit is the best option.