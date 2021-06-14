Digiboxx reaches 10 lakh users in 6 months: Everything to know about this Made-in-India cloud storage platform

The solution has monthly as well as yearly plans, with a free plan also available for individual users.

DigiBoxx cloud storage: India got its first and only indigenous public cloud storage called DigiBoxx six months ago. Now, the storage platform has got more than 10 lakh users, it has announced. Sharing details about the cloud storage, which had been launched by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant in December, the company said that it has witnessed more than 16% active users daily. The platform is a digital file storage, sharing and data management solution and it allows individuals as well as SMEs to store personal and work data.

In a statement, the platform cited Kant as saying that for a bootstrapped firm, reaching 10 lakh users in six months is a notable achievement. He also added that firms like Digiboxx aid in fulfilling the Centre’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Digiboxx Plans

The solution has monthly as well as yearly plans, with a free plan also available for individual users. The free plan offers users a 20GB storage and a maximum file size of 2GB, along with Gmail integration. On the other hand, SMEs can avail a plan costing Rs 999 per month, in which up to 50TB storage is available, allowing a maximum file size of 10GB and supporting up to 500 users. There is also a separate plan for freelancers costing Rs 30 a month with up to 2TB storage and maximum file size of 10GB. Like most of the platforms, Digiboxx is also available on iOS and Android as well as on desktop, while supporting 8 Indian languages. The company is now planning to expand to other regional languages in order to reach out to 70 crore users across the country.

The platform assumes significance, as per Kant, against the backdrop of many cloud services ending support for free storage.

Features of Digiboxx

The platform allows users to search using name, location as well as keywords. It also encrypts files that are uploaded to the platform, the company said.

Similar to other cloud storage platforms, it syncs files across all devices using the account.

Moreover, the users can also share files with others who do not use Digiboxx using a fire-sharing feature called InstaShare.