Did you try buying Poco F1 for Re 1 in Xiaomi’s Diwali With Mi sale? Here’s why many couldn’t find it

Xiaomi Poco F1 has dual cameras at the rear

Xiaomi Diwali With Mi sale is underway now. This is the best time to buy a Xiaomi product as the sale sees discounts and deals on smartphones, TVs, accessories, and other non-mobile gadgets. While there are many deals featured under the sale, the highlighted is the Re 1 flash sale that let buyers grab the Poco F1 for a price of Re 1. However, the website went down minutes before the sale was scheduled to begin and after it was up again, the Poco F1 units were sold out.

The Diwali With Mi sale has already kicked off but the Re 1 flash sale began at 4 pm today. The Xiaomo Poco F1 was available at Re 1 under the sale. However, before the customer could prepare for the sale, the Xiaomi website – mi.com – saw a glitch.

This is not the first time when it has happened. Usually, Xiaomi’s Re 1 flash sale see a lot of rush, which eventually turns out to be a disappointment for many buyers. Many users took to Twitter to show their anger about the Poco F1 units going out of stock within a few minutes of the sale that apparently didn’t kick off for many.

hey @xiaomi @IndiaPOCO i clicked on poco f1 in mi 1 rupee diwali sale and successfully added to the cart and now why are you asking for full price this is cheating i have the full video of the same now through my youtube channel will expose your fake sale pic.twitter.com/W6KSMg5Ygx — akshay (@ertwq) October 23, 2018

The next Re 1 flash sale will begin Wednesday, October 24 at the same time, 4 pm. For the second day, Xiaomi will be selling the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB/64GB model at Re 1 each. For the third day, products that will be up for grabs at Re 1 each include Mi LED TV 4A Pro and the Mi A2. Talking about the pricing of all these products, the Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 costs Rs 799, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro costs Rs 29,999, and finally, the Mi A2 is priced at Rs 16,999, however, Xiaomi dropped the price to Rs 14,999 recently.