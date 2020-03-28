Did you know that Apple once made shoes? Someone just paid Rs 11.2 lakh to buy them

The company also used to produce shoes exclusively to be born by its employees and the pair which was recently auctioned is one of the rare pairs left.(Image: Reuters)

Apple Inc, which was founded by one of the greatest innovators of all time Steve Jobs, has not only made its name in producing high end, ultra fast uber gadgets but has also one of the biggest brand values. Recently a pair of shoes of the Apple brand went for a bumper auction and fetched an amount of $16000 which roughly is equal to a whopping Rs 11.2 lakh.

Amusing for many, but the company also used to produce shoes exclusively to be born by its employees and the pair which was recently auctioned is one of the rare pairs left. In the 1980s, Apple did try its luck in the fashion segment and used to produce such prototype shoes for its employees. The brand value of the company is such that auctioning of old products has become a regular feature.

News about the pair’s auction has generated much heat in the market but not much is known about specialities of the shoes. The auction company which auctioned the pair has not mentioned anything about the pair apart from their size which was 9 1/2. It also mentions that the pair was produced in the 1990s under the employee exclusive category.

This is not the first time such an exorbitant price has been paid to get hold of an Apple brand antiquity. Another pair of shoes was auctioned at a price value of $30000 in 2018. However, the fame and value attached to its founder and former CEO Steve Jobs remains unmatched. One of the floppy discs which had a signature of Jobs was sold in an auction at a mind-boggling $84000. The disc label had Job’s signature in black. Job’s autograph was also one of the most sought after possessions amongst the company’s die-hard fans. According to an estimate, his mere autograph cost up to $50,000.