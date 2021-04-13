Did Siri just leak the next Apple event date? Well, yes

Even if it's some elaborate prank from Apple, we will know soon enough. (Image: Financial Express Online/Bulbul Dhawan)

Apple event: Siri has spilled the beans on the next Apple event! That’s right. Asking Siri “When is the next Apple event”, prompts it to reply with the date – April 20. Some media reports suggest that this only happens in Apple devices linked with a US Apple ID, but Financial Express Online can confirm the prompt also works with India-based Apple ID.

So, did Siri just leak the next Apple event date? Well, it looks like it did. Even if it’s some elaborate prank from Apple, we will know soon enough as Cupertino is known to send out formal invites at least a week in advance. So, if at all there is an Apple event on April 20, the invites should be landing anytime today.

The Siri response says that the special event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, which is where the tech giant is headquartered. While Siri has said that the event would be held at Apple Park, it is almost certain that the event would be held virtually, and it would broadcast from the Apple headquarters.

However, while Siri let this little bit of information about the date slip out, it is still as sly as ever because there is no additional information that would indicate towards the actual purpose of the event.

But the rumour mill never shuts up about the new products that Apple might be launching and this time, it is believed that new iPad Pro models could be announced. While Apple announcing a new iPad model is something that is expected every year, what is not is the fact that Apple is on a roll right now when it comes to innovation. Accordingly, it is believed that the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro would be equipped with a Mini LED screen, the first of its kind from Cupertino. This would mean that, if true, the iPad would be able to provide users with a high contrast ratio without there being a risk of burn-in that can happen in OLED displays. Apart from this, there would reportedly be one more model which would continue to have the LCD display.

Reports have also suggested that the new iPad Pros could be in short supply due to some production issues that Cupertino is facing with regard to the Mini LED displays.

Apart from that, it is also believed that the new iPad models would also have a better processor, with power in line with that offered by the M1 chip that is fitted in the newest MacBooks. Better cameras as well as USB-C ports allowing transfer at faster speeds are also anticipated.