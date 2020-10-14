Dhyana: New-age meditation tracking device that guides you through effective meditation sessions

The Dhyana ring also decodes a user’s meditation session and tracks their mindful minutes, that is, the amount of time they are truly mindful in a meditation session.

The Covid-19 pandemic might have severely restricted people’s movements, however it has brought about a drastic change in their health behaviours at home. For instance, home-based exercise has definitely piqued people’s interest. Multiple organisations such as the WHO, CDC and Harvard Medical School all suggest meditation to help preserve mental health and abate stress and anxiety, especially during these turbulent times. Towards this, a new-age meditation tracking device called Dhyana is drawing a lot of attention among the health-conscious lot.

A creation of Avantari Technologies, Dhyana is basically a meditation tracking device in the form of a wearable ring that costs less than a month of Yoga sessions; originally priced at Rs 6,999, it will be available at an attractive price of only Rs 5,300 from October 17 this month, for customers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

While there are many apps and teachers for meditation, up until now there has not been any scientific method of knowing how well a meditation session impacts a user’s body. Company officials reckon that Dhyana will guide you through effective meditation sessions, while measuring your body’s response to stress. Here’s how Dhyana does it.

The Dhyana ring tracks mindfulness by recording, monitoring and analysing a user’s heart rate variability (HRV) and translates this information into three mindfulness metrics:

Breathing: This analysis tells a user how deep and focused are their breaths;

Focus: This is an intelligent guide in the accompanying app’s interface that understands a user’s emotional state and trains her to concentrate better;

Relaxation: This is a live wave that visualises the state of mind – the calmer the mind, the more tranquil the wave.

The Dhyana ring also decodes a user’s meditation session and tracks their mindful minutes, that is, the amount of time they are truly mindful in a meditation session. Research shows that a minimum of 21 minutes of mindfulness can provide all the benefits of meditation and therefore, the algorithm is designed for this specific duration; however the user may extend or reduce this time as they desire.

Long story short, with this innovative wearable you can master the practise of mindfulness and gain tangible benefits for your mind and body.