Devoid of Uber and Ola, Goa to soon have its own app-based taxi service

The Goa government has decided to launch its own app-based taxi service to some key tourist destinations in the coastal state. The state-run Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) today invited the taxi operators to register with the new mobile application-based transport service.

Currently, the tourist taxi operators run their businesses individually in Goa. They had earlier opposed attempts made by online cab aggregators like Ola to start services in the state, saying that such a move will affect their business.

GTDC’s Managing Director Nikhil Desai today said the taxi operators, who hold licence to run cabs in Goa, were

eligible to register for the new transport service which will be launched shortly.

The app-based taxis would operate from locations like GTDC residencies (hotels) across the state, the Mormugao Port Trust jetty where cruise vessels anchor, the airport and the St Monica Jetty in Panaji, besides other spots.

“The taxi operators will have to follow the online queuing system, based on which a ride will be confirmed or

assigned to them,” Desai said.