Detel Marvell review: Lightweight speaker with good sound output

The speaker invasion continues unabated as dozens of new audio devices (wireless in particular) enter the marketplace. The market for Bluetooth speakers has grown manifold thanks to their build quality and performance that has increased even as prices have dropped.

Detel Marvell is a good value-for-money speaker, available at Rs 1,799; it is pretty adept at streaming good music from any phone, tablet or laptop.

In appearance, the Detel Marvell has a simple, minimalist design. The speaker has a near-oval shape, the best part is all the control buttons and ports are placed in the rear side. The front side is reserved for belting out loud music. Entirely made up of plastic, the Marvell is a bit on the bigger side. However, it is quite lightweight and easy to carry around for an outdoor family or office gathering.

Technical-speak, the Marvell has support for Bluetooth version v4.0+EDR, it has 3.7v/1200mAh battery capacity, frequency response is 150Hz-20KHz, while the working distance of the speaker is 7-10 metres and play time is around three hours. On top of the speaker are three buttons, the middle one of which acts as the play/pause button when music is playing. If you long press the button, the speaker will switch between Bluetooth/Aux/FM Radio/Memory Card. The battery life is pretty decent.

Once activated, this Bluetooth speaker is able to produce decent quality, stereo sound. The sound is fairly clear, detailed and natural without any distortion event at high volumes. The Bluetooth range on the speaker is good and unless there are obstructions in between, music playback remains uninterrupted from even 10 meters away.

The overall combination of portability, decent quality audio and battery life makes the Detel Marvell a good pick in the affordable wireless speaker segment.