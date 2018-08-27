​​​
  4. Detel launches digital camera-equipped phone at Rs 1,199 in India

Detel launches digital camera-equipped phone at Rs 1,199 in India

Domestic feature phone brand Detel on Monday introduced its "D1 Slim" phone featuring a digital camera with LED flash at Rs 1,199.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2018 3:28 PM
Detel D1, detel phone, detel, d1, detel feature phone, how to buy detel phone, jio phone, jio, Detel D1 in india The phone is available on B2BAdda.com, the company said. (Photo: IE)

Domestic feature phone brand Detel on Monday introduced its “D1 Slim” phone featuring a digital camera with LED flash at Rs 1,199.

The feature phone comes with a 2.8-inch LCD display and houses a 1,500mAh battery, the company said in a statement, adding that the device supports expandable storage up to 16 GB via microSD card.

Available in three colour variants — blue, gold, and rose gold — the phone comes with support for Bluetooth and export/import of contact via SD card.

“‘D1 Slim’ has been designed and equipped with advanced features to set new benchmarks in the market,” said Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, Detel.

The phone is available on B2BAdda.com, the company said.

Detel grabbed the limelight in 2017 with the launch of the “Detel D1′ at Rs 299 which the company claimed was the lowest for a mobile phone in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top