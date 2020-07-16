Detel Collar: Wireless neckband on a budget

Its stylish body makes it a pretty comfortable wireless neckband.

DETEL believes that technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity. This Gurugram-based maker of value-for-money television sets, feature phones and other accessories has come up with a neckband called Collar that promises to have a comfortable feel and voice assistant support as well. Priced at Rs 499 plus GST, the Collar neckband comes with 12 hours of battery life. Its stylish body makes it a pretty comfortable wireless neckband.

Designed for urban customers, Detel’s Collar neckband comes with Bluetooth version 5.0. The IPX5 certified neckband is water-resistant and sweat-proof making it perfect for daily training and fitness programmes. Its 200 mAh battery provides 200 hours of standby time and 12 hours of playtime. The earphone allows hands-free calling and easy switch between music and calls. The product is available in Premium Black and Gray colours.

The voice assist enabled wireless neckband works with Siri and Google Assistant that enables the user to read the news, have a number dialed, or ask a query, all without touching the phone. Company officials claim it is built to ensure a stable wireless connection and deliver good call and command (voice) quality.

Estimated street price: Rs 499