Desi App: Time ticking for TikTok as Mitron debuts

Though it is still far behind TikTok’s nearly 600 million downloads in India so far, the catchy name and similar usage format may give the Chinese rival a run for its money.

Millennials hooked on social media apps but still proud of Swadeshi brand, especially when the foreign product happens to be Chinese, may now have a choice. A student of IIT Roorkee has developed the Mitron app which works exactly the same as Chinese TikTok, which is popular among the younger lots for making and posting short videos.

With anti-Chinese sentiment running high even among the millennials, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, the desi Mitron may find ready takers as it has an added appeal – the term mitron, meaning firends, has often been used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches. No wonder the Mitron app has within a month of its release seen over 5 million downloads from the Google Play Store and also taken the number two spot. Though it is still far behind TikTok’s nearly 600 million downloads in India so far, the catchy name and similar usage format may give the Chinese rival a run for its money.

Though TikTok is popular in India, it has had its share of controversies also over the kind of content it posts. Controversies relate to vulgarity and child pornography for which even the government has sent notices to it in the past. Another controversy relates to whether it stores its data in China.

“Mitron is designed for people to showcase their innovative videos in line with our theme of light humour. It provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe,” Mitron’s creator has thus described the app on the play store.

Deepak Abbot, an editor at mobile marketing and analytics company, Growth Bug, posted on Twitter on Monday saying, “IIT Roorkee student has quietly released a TikTok clone called Mitron TV, a month back and it has not only achieved 5 million installs, it is now number two android app in India thus raking in half a million installs per day. Name of the app is the growth hack here.”

As on Tuesday evening, Aarogya Setu was the number one app on play store’s top charts followed by TikTok, WhatsApp and Zoom. Mitron was trending at number six.