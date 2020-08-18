Dell XPS 17 launched in India to take on Apple MacBook Pro; specs, price and everything to know

The Dell XPS 17 comes with Windows 10 Home out of the box.

Dell has launched XPS 17 laptop in India with a promising bezel-less screen, carbon fiber keyboard deck, and generally thin and lightweight design. The laptop comes with an accurate display in color, according to Dell, which is suitable for artistic purposes. Dell has powered the laptop with a dedicated Nvidia GPU that will gain traction among game enthusiasts. This is the laptop that will take on the MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Dell XPS 17 specifications

On the display front, It sports an InfinityEdge anti-glare display with 16:10 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 500 nits with 17.0-inch full-HD (1,920×1,200 pixels). A UHD option (3,840×2,160 pixels) is also available. Under the hood, the Dell XPS 17 comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H 10th generation CPU, up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, and up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. You get a 1 TB PCIe SSD for storage. Two 2.5W stereo woofers for the laptop and two 1.5W stereo tweeters handle the audio. You get a 97Wh battery pack.

The Dell XPS 17 features Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.1, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a full-size SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo jack for connectivity. This laptop measures 248.05×374.45×19.5 mm in terms of length, and has a starting weight of 2.1 kg.

The Dell XPS 17 comes with an integrated lid sensor that allows the laptop to turn on automatically when the lid is opened. For quick logins, Dell has equipped this laptop with facial recognition with Windows Hello. The backlit keyboard is placed above the wide touchpad which comes with support for gestures. The deck of the keyboard is made of carbon fiber, which helps hold the weight down.

Dell XPS 17 price in India

For the base model of the XPS 17 that is built on Intel Core i7 CPU with 10th generation, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB drive, Dell has priced the laptop in India at Rs 2,09,500. The Dell XPS 17 will be available for sale through Amazon, Dell India website and Dell Exclusive Stores in India.