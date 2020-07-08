Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 (2020) launched in India with stunning edge-to-edge design and Ice Lake processors

The new laptops have a tweaked design with slimmer bezels.

Dell launched the 2020 upgrade to its critically acclaimed XPS 13 and XPS 15 Windows laptops in India on Wednesday. The new laptops have a tweaked design with slimmer bezels, taller display, larger keyboard and trackpad, and more powerful hardware, over their predecessors.

As is usually the case with all XPS laptops, the focus here is to offer the maximum screen real estate in the most compact form factor without compromising on performance or battery life. No wonder, they are considered the best (non-gaming) Windows laptops that money can buy and Dell keeps making them better with each iteration.

In the 2020 upgrade, Dell has shaved off the bezels on all sides on both the models for a “four-sided” Infinity Edge display. This allows the company to offer two things on the new XPS 13 and XPS 15. One is of course more screen (this is 91.5% in the XPS 13 and 92.9% in the XPS 15) and the other is a taller aspect ratio (16:10) without sizing up the laptop that is. To this effect, while the XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch display, the XPS 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display. The webcam is pinned at the top and supports all modern technologies like Windows Hello. There’s also a physical fingerprint reader for biometrics.

XPS 13

Speaking of which, the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 have a larger keyboard since Dell has stretched them towards the ends this time round. The keyboard mechanism remains the same as last year. The trackpad is slightly bigger too.

Under the hood, you get Intel’s 10th gen Ice Lake processors and upto Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. The XPS 13 is rated to deliver up to 18 hours 49 minutes of battery life on the 1080p configuration.

The XPS 13 (2020) has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,44, 807. The XPS 15 (2020) has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,86, 702. Both the laptops are now available for purchase from Amazon India and select Dell exclusive stores.