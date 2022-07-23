Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 with 4K screen, 12th Gen Intel Core processor launched in India: Check price, full specs

Dell has launched the XPS 13 Plus 9320 in India as part of the company’s XPS laptop series.

Weighing in at just 1.24 kg and carrying a slim profile, like other XPS models, the laptop is equipped with the 12th generation Intel Core CPUs that should boost performance compared to the current generation. The machine boasts a 13-inch 4K screen with 100% sRGB coverage and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The company claimed that the laptop was built entirely of recyclable aluminium and glass.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 comes with a 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 out of the box and packs a 55Wh battery that the company claims could be charged up to 80% in under an hour.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 India price

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 with Intel Core i5-1260P, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage will cost Rs 159,990. The high-end model with Core i7-1260P with 12 cores, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage will cost 179,990.

The laptop will be available from Saturday from the Dell India website and Amazon.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with a 13.4-inch 4K IPS touchscreen display with resolution of 3840×2400 pixels and refresh rate of 60Hz. It also anti-reflect, 500-nit brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and ‘EyeSafe’ technology that reduces blue light. Powering it is the 12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 18MB Cache. The laptop also boasts a 16GB LPDDR5 dual channel RAM at 5200 MHz and up to 1TB M.2 Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

The US and international variants feature a Light Gray backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. On-board ports include Thunderbolt 4 x2, USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter, and USB-C to 3.5mm adapter. The Dell XPS 13 Plus also features quad-speakers with 8W total output, while connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and Intel WiFi 6.