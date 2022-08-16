Dell XPS 13 2022 refresh with sleek design, 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Check price, specs

Dell, today, launched the 2022 refresh of its flagship XPS 13 laptop in India. The XPS 13 (9315) is being billed as the “thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop” ever made. Dell XPS 13 2022 (9315) price in India starts at Rs 99,990.

DELL XPS 13 (9315) PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The Dell XPS 13 2022 will come in three configurations. A version with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores), 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD has been launched in India at a price of Rs 99,990. A model with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD will sell for Rs 1,19,990.

The top-end Dell XPS 13 2022 with 12th Generation Intel Core i7 1250U (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD will set you back by Rs 1,299,90.

Also Read | How Dell plans to help organisations solidify future of hybrid work with new Latitude, Precision 2022 portfolio | Exclusive

The 2022 XPS 13 is available for buy on Dell.com immediately. It will be available across select Dell Exclusive Stores starting August 25.

DELL XPS 13 (9315) SPECS, FEATURES

The big USP of the new XPS 13 is its slim and light design. By miniaturising the motherboard to be 1.8x smaller than the one found in the previous XPS 13 (2021), Dell says it has created the thinnest (13.99mm) and lightest (1.17kg) 13-inch XPS laptop to date.

The laptop has a 13.4-inch 1080p 4-sided Infinity Edge display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up t 500nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, you get up to 12th Gen Intel Core processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB SSD. The XPS 13 is Intel Evo-certified and comes with Iris XE integrated graphics. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home edition.

The XPS 13 2022 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. It is powered by a 51Whr battery and supports fast charging.

The body of the laptop is made from CNC machined aluminium. It will come in Sky-coloured tinted metal colourway.

Dell says it will ship the laptop inside a packaging that’s made from 100 percent recycled or renewable content. The chassis of the laptop is said to be made of low carbon aluminium and produced using hydro-powered renewable energy sources.