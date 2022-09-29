Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with detachable design, 12th Gen Intel Core processor launched in India: Price, specs

Dell Technologies launched its new XPS 13 2-in-1 in India on Thursday. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 boasts a 13-inch detachable display and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processor. It comes with an additional keyboard case and a stylus. Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 sports a high-res 4K 11MP camera on the rear and a 1080p 5MP webcam on the front.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 comes in two configurations – all the specifications remain same except for the processor and SSD.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Price, Availability

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (XPS 9315 2-in-1)’s Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD variant is priced at Rs 1,39,990 while the Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD variant is priced at 1,64,990.

XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop will be available for purchase on Dell’s website and select Dell Exclusive Stores, starting September 29, 2022.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Specifications

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop comes in two variants – while more or less all the other features remain same, there are two major differences between the two in terms of configuration – the first and base model packs Intel Core i5 1230U processor paired with 512GB SSD. The latter one comes with Intel Core i7 1250U processor paired with 1TB SSD.

Both the Dell’s convertible laptops sport a 13.0” 3K touch display and arrive with pre-installed Windows 11. Dell also claims to include 1 premium support warry which includes advanced exchange as well as accidental damage protection. Additionally, the box includes a pro bag, folio keyboard (which weighs 560g) and a stylus.

XPS Stylus includes a tile function which helps ring, notify as well as locate the stylus on a map when lost. Being a reversible pen, it is designed for both left and right hand users. The stylus comes with two programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity.