Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell says India’s digital drive inspires him

Complimenting India on its digital drive, Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, said that he gets inspired by what the country is doing to transform its society and economy. (Reuters)

Complimenting India on its digital drive, Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, said that he gets inspired by what the country is doing to transform its society and economy. “IndiaStack, for example, is a world-leading concept and as a techie, I get very inspired by what India is doing. It is an amazing government-led effort,” Dell said in response to a question by IANS, while addressing the media at the Dell Technologies World 2018, one of IT industry’s premier events, here. IndiaStack is a set of APIs that allows governments, businesses, startups and developers to utilise a unique digital Infrastructure to solve India’s problems towards presence-less, paperless and cashless service delivery.

“Governments should understand that the Internet, broadband and fiber are really important in next generation of the society,” he said. Saying that 5G would expedite the digital transformation globally, he said that “governments have to figure out 5G to amplify their productivity or else they will fall behind other countries.” “5G is a big enabler of the digital transformation process,” Dell said, adding that companies in the future would have to make better use of their data to stay ahead of the competition. “Success is going forward in a very different way from the past. It starts with company’s data that make product and services better, which in turn generates more data. Companies are now using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to use this data in the maximum effective way. 5G is just around the corner that would expedite this process better,” he added.

He said that the data is the rocket fuel for AI and this technology should be used in an effective way. Stressing that technology strategy has now become a business strategy, Dell said that consumers globally are using the latest technology offered by the company to amplify their productivity. “We talk often about technology solving our greatest challenges and we are making progress more quickly than ever before. Customers continue to embrace Dell Technologies as their essential infrastructure company in increasing numbers,” Dell said.

At the event that started on Monday and which is set to attract over 14,000 visitors, Dell Technologies also felicitated its eight industry leaders-customers for their excellence across all stages of the digital transformation journey. State Bank of India was one of the “Trailblazer Award” winners, along with Volvo Cars/Zenuity, Travelers and Unidad de Conocimiento. Trailblazers are the customers who are one of the forward-thinking companies making progress in the areas of digital, IT, workforce and security transformation. “Not only are these leaders realising their digital futures through technology innovation, but they are creating an exceptional experience for their employees, customers and communities,” said Karen Quintos, Chief Customer Officer at Dell.

Besides implementing a converged private Cloud-based data storage, State Bank of India, the largest public-sector bank in the country, also recently opened a major innovation center to explore the integration of emerging technology, such as nlockchain, AI and ML. The “Innovator Award” winners included Ford Motor Company, Bank Leumi, AeroFarms and Johnson & Johnson.