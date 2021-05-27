Dell refreshes Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex laptop, desktop range in India: Specs, price and everything to know

Dell new range of laptops and desktops

New laptops and desktop PCs from Dell in the Latitude, Optiplex, Precision range were launched in India on Thursday. There are six Dell laptops, Dell Latitude 7320, Dell Latitude 7410, Dell Latitude 7420, Dell Latitude 9420, Dell Latitude 9520, Dell Latitude 5320, and three OptiPlex and Precision range of laptops. The automatic webcam shutter feature has been included in Dell Latitude 9420 and 9520 laptops, the first time in Dell systems. There is a ComfortView Plus low blue light solution with Dell Latitude 7320 and Dell Latitude 7420.

Dell’s new Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex lineup prices in India

Starting price of Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-device is priced at Rs 85,000. In India, The D7410 Chromebook comes at Rs 94,5000 and Latitude 7420 at Rs 90,000. The other Dell laptops, Latitude 9420, 9520, 5320 are all priced at Rs 1,36,000, Rs 1,45,000, and Rs 77,500, respectively.

The price of Dell 7090 Ultra and 3090 Ultra is Rs 47,500 and Rs 43,000, respectively. OptiPlex 5090 is priced in India starting at Rs 46,500 and Precision 3560 is Rs 74,500. Customers can book them at Dell’s online store.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable, Dell Latitude 7420 specifications

Dell Latitude 7320 is a detachable laptop that comes with 13 inches full HD (1,920X1,280 pixels)display that has 500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection Both the laptops are powered with up to 11th-Gen Intel Core I & vPro processor, up to 1TB SSD and up to 16GB of RAM. The system has a rear-facing 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel webcam that supports 1080p resolution.

The connectivity options included are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an audio jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5., optional touch fingerprint reader, and optional mobile broadband with Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 chipsets. The device comes with a 40Whr battery each that supports ExpressCharge 2.0. It also has dual-array microphones and two stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology.

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook specifications

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook features 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080) anti-reflective and anti-smudge display, privacy shutter, high-quality speakers, universal audio jack, noise-reducing dual-array microphones, and RGB HD Camera. Latitude 7410 is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, that gives Intel UHD graphics. The device has 512 SSD and 16 GB RAM. Connectivity ports include two USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, one HDMI, one memory card reader, and one uSIM tray. The device is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5. and has a 68Whr battery.

Dell Latitude 9420, Dell Latitude 9520 specifications

Both come with 2-in-1 form factor, have inbuilt speakerphone and camera enhancements to give the best video call experience. The SafeShutter technology automatically opens and closes the webcam. Latitude 9420 features a 14-inch display and Latitude 9520 features a 15-inch full-HD display with a WVA touchscreen. There’s also optional Active Pen support for using a stylus.

Powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and paired with up to 32GB LPDDR4x SDRAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 storage has Wi-Fi 6E and 5G LTE connectivity option, 3 -cell 60Whr battery each that support up to 65W charging over USB Type-C. The system uses Intel’s Visual Sensing Technology to provide a reliable auto-wake and lock experience. There are also four noise-canceling microphones and speakers onboard.

Dell Latitude 5320 specifications

Latitude 5320 features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with touch support. There is an integrated HD webcam and four speakers in total. The system is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors that support Intel Iris XE graphics, 8GB RAM, and up to 2TB SSD. There is a microSD card slot, smart card reader slot, micro-SIM tray, wedge-shaped lock slot, Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A, one HDMI port, and one universal audio jack.

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra specifications

The compact all-in-one system is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, has Intel UHD Graphics, Intel Iris Xe Graphics options, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, along with up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 4 SSD. Connectivity options on the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, with USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors, among others. The system has Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth v5.1.

The machine does not come with a monitor and hence customers can choose from a range of Dell Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series displays. The Del Optimizer gives a personalised, smarter desktop experience.

Dell OptiPlex 5090 specifications

s powered by up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors, new Intel Gen 12 graphics, OptiPlex 5090 Micro. For discrete graphic support. The desktop delivers entry-level commercial VR content experiences with the latest Nvidia 1660 Super and AMD graphics. Connectivity options are Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. The desktop comes in three sizes-tower, small form factor, and micro.

Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra specifications

Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 2230 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 35 SSD. The variant comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, has SB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity. The device is targeted towards small businesses and educators.

Dell Precision 3560 specifications

Dell Precision 3560 comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to full-HD resolution, Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, and touch support screen. The laptop comes with 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 40 SSD storage. The laptop also comes with an option to have Nvidia Quadro T500 graphics with 2GB of dedicated memory. Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, two USB Type-A ports, microSD card reader, headset, and fingerprint reader. The device has an optional 4-cell 64Whr ExpressCharge battery to deliver long hours of usage on a single charge. Built with repurposed carbon fiber and bioplastics on the outside, the laptop weighs 1.59 kgs.