Dell launches its #ApnaWalaFestival campaign for the festive season

Dell has announced its campaign on Tuesday to mark the beginning of festive season – Apna Wala Festival. The company has released three short clips to support its “Apna Wala Festival” campaign- Dell Emoji Mithai, Dell Saree Jersey, Dell Train Diwali. These are 30 seconds, 40 seconds and one minute long clips respectively.

There are a total of three videos titled – ‘A Debbie Wala Festival’, ‘A Raunak Wala Festival’, and ‘A Dell Wala Festival’.

‘A Debbie Wala Festival’, starts with featuring Debbie, a young girl who wants to put on her favourite football jersey over a saree on Ashtami, but her mother is not convinced. Debbie’s sister uses Dell’s laptop to design a ‘jersey-saree’ – a mixture of two, quite uncommon, for Debbie, allowing her to express herself while also pleasing their mother.

Similarly, ‘A Raunak Wala Festival’ features a young boy who is late to reach home – homesick because he could not join his family for the festival of Diwali but finds kindness and comfort from fellow train passengers.

‘A Dell Wala Festival’ starts with the story of a man who uses Dell’s laptop to create emoji-like sweets for his to be partner’s daughter.

Festival celebrations in India bring a lot of cheer and excitement, therefore – it presents an opportunity for everyone to come together and share moments of joy, Dell India’s Director of Marketing – Mayuri Saikia says while announcing the campaign. She adds at the announcement that Dell’s latest festive campaign advances the company’s stand as the ideal partner for everyone to celebrate the festival in their own ways.