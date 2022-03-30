Dell launches Alienware x15 R2, Alienware x17 R2 in India: Check prices, features, specifications

Dell has launched the Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptops in India.

The company had unveiled the new models at CES 2022 in Barcelona as improved versions of the existing Alienware x15 and Alienware x17. The company claims the laptops to be its thinnest 15-inch and 17-inch gaming laptops. The Alienware laptops come with 12th-generation (Alder Lake) Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. The Alienware x17 R2 also carries a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard and upgradeable DDR5 memory.

ALIENWARE X15 R2, ALIENWARE X17 R2 INDIA PRICE

Dell has priced the Alienware x15 R2 in India at Rs 249,990, while the Alienware x17 R2 starts at Rs 299,990. Both will be available from Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell.com, large retail and multi-brand outlets.

ALIENWARE X15 R2, ALIENWARE X17 R2 FEATURES

The Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware x17 R2 carry their predecessors’ design. There are some upgrades, including the option of 12th-generation Intel Core i7H or Intel Core i9HK processors, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics, Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling, and DDR5 RAM. The laptops can also be customised with AlienFX stadium lighting and features a backlit keyboard.

Also Read | Realme 9 to come with 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor: Details

The Alienware Quad-Fan design offers dedicated airflow using evacuative fans and dual opposite outlet fans. The fans are paired with an artificial intelligence-powered Smart Fan control technology to allow individual fans to spin, slow, or be steady independently based on data from various built-in sensors.

The laptops also carry a proprietary Thermal Control Circuit offset to bring five tailored power states — Full Speed, Performance mode, Balanced mode, Cool mode, and Quiet mode. They also have Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology.

ALIENWARE X15 R2 SPECIFICATIONS

The Alienware x15 R2 runs Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro and comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. It is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H or Core i9-12900H processor, Intel Xe graphics, and up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop also has up to Nvidia GeForce RTX3080Ti graphics and 16GB GDDR6 dedicated memory.

The Alienware x15 R2 has up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD.

Also Read | Sony announces new PlayStation Plus subscription plans to take on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass

The laptop features an HD webcam with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support. It also has a six-cell 87 Watt-hour battery with ExpressCharge Boost.

ALIENWARE X17 R2 SPECIFICATIONS

The Alienware x17 R2 runs Windows 11 Home and comes with a 17.3-inch Full HD display. The laptop features the 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H or Core i9-12900HK processor, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, and 32GB DDR5 RAM. It also has Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics with 16GB GDDR6 graphics memory.

The Alienware x17 R2 has 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD. It is also equipped with a low-profile Cherry MX keyboard, paired with a multitouch Premium Precision glass touchpad with integrated scrolling.

The laptop has an HD camera with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support. It packs a six-cell 87 Watt-hour battery with fast-charging support.